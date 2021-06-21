MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,469.17. 9,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,382. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

