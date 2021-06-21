Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.