Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 2.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.