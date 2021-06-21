Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,933 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIO opened at $39.05 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

