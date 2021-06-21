Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 496.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000.

EWJ opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

