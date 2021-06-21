McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $184.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

