McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.6% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

MCD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.24. 33,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

