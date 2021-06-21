McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.40. 9,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

