Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

