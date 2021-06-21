Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 445 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

Shares of FDX traded up $7.94 on Monday, hitting $293.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

