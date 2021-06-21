Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 359,301 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,301 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.