Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 249,430 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,430 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,843,877. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

