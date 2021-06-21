Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,506. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.