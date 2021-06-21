Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Compugen worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.81. 12,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,157. The company has a market cap of $534.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.