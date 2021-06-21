Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 20,941 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 167,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

MRK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. 253,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.