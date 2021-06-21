Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $177,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

MRVL opened at $54.27 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.