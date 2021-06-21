Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $212.69 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $212,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $288.96 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

