Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $197.19 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $197,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

RGA opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

