Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $188.76 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.29% of Berry Global Group worth $188,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.20 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.