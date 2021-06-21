Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 898 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Natus Medical worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after acquiring an additional 760,433 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.50.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

