Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

