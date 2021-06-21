Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Enova International worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $2,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

