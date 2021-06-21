Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

