Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

