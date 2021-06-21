Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 547.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $85,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $156.14 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

