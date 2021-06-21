Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.74.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.