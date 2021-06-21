Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,381 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.