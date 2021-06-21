Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 419 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $282.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.34. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

