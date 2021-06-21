Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

