Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $351.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

