Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,594,344.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,835 shares of company stock worth $50,222,353. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $374.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

