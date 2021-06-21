Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 460.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

