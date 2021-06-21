Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

