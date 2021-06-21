Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

