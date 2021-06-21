Maker Tops One Day Volume of $135.54 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,342.39 or 0.07099098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $135.54 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00705553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00081744 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.