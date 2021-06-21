Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

MGY stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

