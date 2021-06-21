Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. 8,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

