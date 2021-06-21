Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

