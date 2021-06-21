MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$142,688.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.
Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total value of C$142,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 508.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
