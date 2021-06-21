MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$142,688.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total value of C$142,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 508.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

