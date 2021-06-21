MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

