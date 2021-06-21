LUXCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,421.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $989,272.02 and $4,421.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,397.94 or 0.99993482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00354113 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00429172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.00813562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00073289 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00030053 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,540,268 coins and its circulating supply is 11,533,035 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

