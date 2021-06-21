Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $775,888.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $775,888.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,128,419 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.