LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.31 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.