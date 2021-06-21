LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.31 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

