Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $472.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the highest is $472.80 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $239.01 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

