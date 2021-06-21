Lition Reaches Market Cap of $459,015.42 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $459,015.42 and approximately $1,734.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,935.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.64 or 0.06137081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.95 or 0.01543977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00430879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.65 or 0.00735668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00429670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00363559 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

