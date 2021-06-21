Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 549 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 5.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.76. 36,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

