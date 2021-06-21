Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.10 during trading hours on Monday. 58,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

