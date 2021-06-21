Lincoln Capital LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.47. 109,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,923. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

