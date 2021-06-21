Lincoln Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

