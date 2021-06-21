Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $105.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,438. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

